TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Friday, led higher by mining and energy shares, as risk sentiment improved after data from China showed the world's No. 2 economy slowed in the second quarter but avoided a dramatic slowdown. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.58 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,479.05, shortly after the open.