TORONTO, July 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares but gains were countered by financial sector losses spurred by weak U.S. retail data and concerns about a delay in crucial euro zone bailout funds. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 6.65 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,521.18.