TORONTO, July 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, led by energy shares, but gains were limited after comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel reignited worries about the euro zone debt crisis and rattled investors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 7.96 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,579.15.