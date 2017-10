TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks had their biggest single-day gain in more than three weeks on Thursday, led by financial and resource shares, as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's pledge to protect the euro zone from collapse ignited a commodities rally. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 147.24 points, or 1.3 percent, at 11,639.75. It was the index's largest one-day percentage jump since July 3.