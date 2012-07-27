FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies to 3-week high on euro zone optimism
July 27, 2012

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies to 3-week high on euro zone optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks hit a
three-week high on Friday, led by financial and energy shares,
as risk trades rallied on renewed optimism that European
policymakers are united in battling the euro zone's debt crisis
that is sapping global economic growth.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 126.50 points, or 1.1 percent,
at 11,766.25. The index at one point touched 11,802.51 -- its
highest level since July 5. It also ended up 1.2 percent for the
week.

