TORONTO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gold miners as the price of bullion rose, while renewed talk that Europe's central bank would soon embark on a bond-buying program also helped sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 40.89 points, or 0.34 percent, at 12,116.92. It had traded as much as 1 percent higher intra-day.