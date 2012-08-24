FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after Merkel's comments
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after Merkel's comments

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures pointed to a slightly lower on Friday after cautious comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on ending the euro zone debt crisis.

TOP STORIES

* Angela Merkel said on Friday after meeting Greek premier Antonis Samaras that Germany would not judge his country’s performance on its reform targets prematurely but would await a report by the “troika” of international lenders due next month.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve should take action to bring down unemployment, including by buying more bonds, a top Federal Reserve official known for his dovish policy views said on Thursday.

* Public opinion and reciprocity will be important issues for Canada as it weighs whether to allow the $15 billion bid by Chinese oil company CNOOC Ltd for Nexen Inc, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

* Britain’s economy shrank less than first thought in the second quarter despite a hefty drag from trade, but the wider picture of economic weakness was little changed, data showed.

* Samsung Electronics Co’s flagship Galaxy smartphone looks very similar to Apple’s iPhone, but the South Korean firm has not violated the iPhone design, a Seoul court ruled.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.03 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were down in the range of -0.01 percent to -0.18 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 306.63; fell 0.2 percent

* Gold futures : $1,662.2; fell 0.44 percent

* US crude : $95.9; fell 0.38 percent

* Brent crude : $114.59; fell 0.37 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,616.65; fell 0.58 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Linamar Corp. : Private equity firms American Securities LLC and Apollo Global Management LLC, and Linamar Corp, have submitted bids for U.S. auto parts supplier Metaldyne, in a deal valued between $800 million and $900 million, according to several people familiar with the matter.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Golden Minerals Co. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$9 from C$11.75, says a six-month delay in production ramp-up at the Velardena mine in Mexico would impact operating cash flows

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release

* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods and building permits

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
