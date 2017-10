TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed higher on Friday, helped by banks and energy companies but weighed by slipping gold miners, leaving the benchmark at much the same level it started the week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 19.72 points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,082.23. It ended last week at 12,089.89.