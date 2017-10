TORONTO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks opened higher on Friday, shrugging off four days of weakness just ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that is expected to provide clarity on the central bank's stimulus plans. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.47 points, or 0.47 percent, at 11,942.12 shortly after the open.