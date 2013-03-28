CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, eye on volatile BlackBerry

March 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Thursday as Cyprus banks reopened after two weeks with tight restrictions on withdrawals, though volatile moves in shares of BlackBerry were expected to have a heavy influence. Shares of smartphone maker BlackBerry swung between positive and negative territory in pre-market trading after it revealed an unexpected quarterly profit on demand for the new touchscreen device that holds the key to its successful turnaround. But its revenue remained far below year-earlier levels. TOP STORIES * Cypriots are expected to descend in their thousands on banks, which reopen with tight controls imposed on transactions to prevent fleeing depositors from cleaning out the vaults in a catastrophic bank run. * Germans are spending more on retail goods as unemployment remains close to a post-reunification low in Europe's largest economy, data showed, suggesting private consumption will buoy growth this year as exports weaken. * Suncor Energy Inc said on Wednesday it scrapped its long-delayed and partially built Voyageur oil sands upgrading plant in northern Alberta as competition in the North Dakota Bakken region cut potential returns from the multibillion-dollar venture. * Total will book a $1.65 billion first-quarter loss on its withdrawal from a long-delayed oil sands project in Canada, it said on Thursday, a day after partner Suncor pulled the plug on the plant citing lower potential returns.MARKET SNAPSHOT * Canada stock futures traded up 0.11 percent * U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.11 and 0.19 percent * European shares, were up COMMODITY PRICE MOVES * Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 298.7204; rose 0.01 percent * Gold futures : $1,600.4; fell 0.36 percent * US crude : $96.77; rose 0.2 percent * Brent crude : $109.79; rose 0.09 percent * LME 3-month copper : $7,641.5; rose 0.47 percent CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH * TransCanada Corp : National Energy Board agreed to cut fixed tolls on the pipeline operator's mainline, a cross-country natural gas pipeline network, which the regulator says will help keep the system competitive and profitable despite increasing supplies from U.S. shale gas producers. ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. * AutoCanada Inc : RBC raises price target to C$22 from C$19 following the company's strong fourth-quarter earnings. * Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd : TD Securities raises the price target to C$4.75 from C$4.00 and says increasing natural gas prices and new hedges will allow the company to fund Glacier development, doubling production by 2015. * Delphi Energy Corp : CIBC raised price target to $1.40 from $1.30, cites the company's acquisition of sections of Montney rights that are contiguous with its existing Bigstone lands for $13.65 million as an opportunity to increase its Montney land position at Bigstone. * Longview Oil Corp : CIBC cuts the price target to $5.40 from $6.10 as the company's fourth-quarter earnings and production came in-line with expectations. * Magellan Aerospace Corp : TD Securities upgrades the rating to buy from hold following the company's better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter. ON THE CALENDAR * Major Canadian economic data includes growth and producer price numbers. * Major U.S. events and data includes weekly jobless claims, final fourth-quarter growth, Chicago PMI and corporate profits.