CANADA STOCKS-TSX up on energy and industrials; BlackBerry falls

* TSX rises 47.50 points, or 0.38 pct, to 12,577.05 * Seven of the 10 main groups advance * Decline in BlackBerry drags on tech sector By Cameron French TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as energy and industrial stocks rose in tandem with gains in U.S. stocks, more than offsetting pullbacks in key stocks such as BlackBerry and Bombardier Inc. Energy stocks, which suffered steep losses in April, rose 0.67 percent despite a retreat in the price of oil, helped by the continued momentum in U.S. stock indexes. Husky Energy gained 2.2 percent to C$30.60, while sector heavy weight Suncor Energy rose 1.2 percent to C$32.42. The smaller industrials subgroup charged ahead 1.83 percent, led by airlines and railroads. Westjet Airlines Ltd surged 4.9 percent to C$21.77, while Canadian Pacific Railway jumped 4.4 percent to C$136.91. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 47.50 points, or 0.38 percent, to 12,577.05. Seven of the index's 10 main subgroups rose during the session. U.S. stocks extended gains, and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial touched new intraday highs . The TSX has underperformed U.S. stock over the past year due in part to the Canadian index's much higher weighting of commodities. But since mid April, the TSX has followed the U.S. indexes higher. "I think that there could be a help from the U.S. ... but I think it's also maybe a little bit of a 'enough's enough' in some of these stocks," said John Kinsey, a portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities. The information technology group sank 0.63 percent, weighed down by BlackBerry. The smartphone maker dropped 3.1 percent to C$15.55 as the company unveiled a new mid-tier smartphone. Bombardier slid 1.7 percent to C$4.55, falling hard for a second straight day, though the stock had risen 15 percent last week on optimism about the company's new CSeries jetliner. Rona Inc, Canada's top home improvement retailer and distributor, dropped 4.8 percent to C$10.12 after posting a deeper quarterly loss as it grappled with restructuring charges and difficult market conditions.