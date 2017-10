TORONTO, June 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed sharply lower on Tuesday in a broad selloff led by mining and energy shares following signs that global central banks are moving away from their commitment to monetary stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the day down 159.10 points, or 1.28 percent, at 12,223.57. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were lower.