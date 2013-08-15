CANADA STOCKS-TSX rebounds as natural resources make gains

* TSX rises 39.96 points, or 0.32 percent, to 12,680.35 * Six of the 10 main index sectors decline * Goldcorp has biggest positive influence on the market * Telecoms providers jump on report of Verizon delay By John Tilak TORONTO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reversed course on Thursday to trade higher as strong commodity prices boosted shares of energy and materials companies and offset uncertainty over how soon the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus measures. Advances in the telecommunications sector also provided support after a report that U.S. giant Verizon Communications Inc might delay its entry to Canada. The news lifted Canada's dominant wireless players: Rogers Communications Inc , Telus Corp and BCE Inc. Investors interpreted positive U.S. economic data on Thursday as a sign that the wind-down of the Fed stimulus program is imminent. Figures showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to near a six-year low last week and consumer prices rose broadly in July. "It's not a question of if but when," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada. "There's no consensus other than the fact that it's going to happen." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.96 points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,680.35. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. A soaring bullion price fueled a 5 percent jump in shares of gold miners and helped lift the materials group 3.6 percent. Goldcorp Inc shot up 6.6 percent to C$32.36 and had the biggest positive influence on the market; Barrick Gold Corp added 6.1 percent to C$20.45. Energy producers climbed almost 1 percent, helped by advances in oil prices and in shares of Suncor Energy Inc . Suncor, whose shares rose 2.6 percent to C$34.68, benefited from a regulatory disclosure showing Berkshire Hathaway Inc had taken a new stake in Canada's biggest energy company. Telecoms stocks jumped 2.9 percent. Telus gained 5 percent to C$32.28, Rogers was up 4.7 percent at C$42.31, and BCE climbed 1.8 percent to C$42.55. But financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave back 0.7 percent. Toronto-Dominion Bank lost 0.6 percent to C$86.70, and Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.2 percent to C$63.78. The industrials group slid 0.6 percent, with Canadian National Railway Co down 0.3 percent at C$100.89.