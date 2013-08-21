FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-Stimulus fears drag TSX to one-week low
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2013 / 8:40 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Stimulus fears drag TSX to one-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* TSX falls 97.03 points, or 0.77 percent, to 12,573.08
    * All of the 10 main index sectors decline
    * Gold-mining stocks lose 3.5 percent as bullion eases
    * Sears Canada down after reporting drop in revenue

    By John Tilak
    TORONTO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
dropped to its lowest in more than a week on Wednesday as a U.S.
Federal Reserve report gave few new signals on the central
bank's plans for its monetary stimulus program.
    Every major sector on the index ended in the red, and
gold-mining shares showed one of the sharpest declines on the
resource-heavy index, falling with bullion prices. 
    The market brushed aside figures showing U.S. home resales
climbed in July to their highest level in more than three
years, and trained its sights instead on the
midafternoon release of minutes from the Fed's last policy
meeting.
    The minutes showed that a few Fed officials thought last
month that it would soon be time to slow the pace of the central
bank's stimulative bond-buying program "somewhat", but others
counseled patience. 
    "Investors are now worried about what will be cut back
first: will it be mortgage-backed securities or the federal
bonds?" said Sal Masionis, a stockbroker at Brant Securities.
    "You can't be living on these very low interest rates as
you're going to have asset bubbles," he added. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 closed down 97.03 points, or 0.77 percent, at
12,573.08 after falling as low as 12,542.84, its lowest level
since Aug. 12.
    Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
slipped 0.3 percent. Royal Bank of Canada, the country's
biggest lender, gave back 0.2 percent to C$64.58; Bank of Nova
Scotia was down 0.2 percent at C$58.28.
    The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, lost 3
percent, with gold producers falling 3.5 percent.
    Goldcorp Inc fell 4.1 percent to C$31.55, and Barrick
Gold Corp stumbled 3.1 percent to C$19.96.
    In company news, Sears Canada Inc reported a
decline in quarterly revenue and said it plans to cut 245 jobs.
The stock fell 1.8 percent to C$12.05.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.