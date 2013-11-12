CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as Fed chatter weighs on sentiment

* TSX rises 12.41 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,370.80 * Six of 10 main index sectors advance * Shoppers Drug Mart climbs after quarterly results By John Tilak TORONTO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as speculation about whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will remain committed to its stimulus program dampened investor sentiment. Gains in the financial sector helped offset weakness in commodity prices and natural resource shares. Investors also digested news of China's ruling party pledging to let markets play a "decisive" role in allocating resources as it unveiled a reform agenda for the next decade. The market mulled over a slew of data unveiled last week, including robust U.S. jobs numbers that renewed fears that the Fed might scale back its stimulus sooner than had been expected. "We've had the huge flood of news last week, and the markets are still digesting everything," said Colin Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC Markets Canada. "There are a number of people starting to think that maybe if the employment numbers continue to come in better, they could start tapering in December," he added. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.41 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,370.80. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Financials, the index's weightiest sector, added 0.3 percent, with Toronto Dominion Bank climbing 0.4 percent to C$96.70 and Royal Bank of Canada gaining 0.3 percent to C$70.27. Shares of energy producers gave back 0.2 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd slipped 0.4 percent to C$32.39. In company news, Shoppers Drug Mart Corp reported slightly lower quarterly net income due in part to charges from its pending acquisition by grocer Loblaw Co Ltd. Shares of the pharmacy chain were up 0.2 percent, at C$60.85.