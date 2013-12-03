FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX nears three-week low on BMO, Fed fears
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX nears three-week low on BMO, Fed fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* TSX falls 41.81 points, or 0.31 percent, to 13,377.76
    * Seven of 10 main index sectors decline
    * BMO slips 3.6 percent, weighs most on market
    * Potash up after announcing job cuts

    By John Tilak
    TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on
Tuesday to its lowest in nearly three weeks as Bank of Montreal
 dropped after the company's results and concerns about
the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond buying program weighed on
overall sentiment.
    Shares of other major banks also fell as BMO, the country's
No. 4 bank, was the first of the big lenders to report earnings
this season.
    Recent positive economic data out of the United States,
including upbeat manufacturing numbers on Monday, revived fears
that the Fed might begin scaling back its monetary stimulus
program sooner than later.
    The Toronto stock market on Tuesday snapped a four-session
run of gains. In each of the past five months, the benchmark TSX
index has advanced.
    "The market might be taking a bit of a breather, working off
some of the overbought excesses over the last few weeks," said
Stan Wong, vice president and portfolio manager at Richardson
GMP Limited.
    "Going into the end of the year, (the TSX) might walk to the
finish rather than sprint into the finish despite the fact that
we are in the seasonally positive trend months."
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 41.81 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,377.76,
after touching  13,331.10, its lowest level since Nov. 13.
    Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. 
    The financial sector gave back more than 1 percent. Royal
Bank of Canada fell 0.9 percent to C$69.81, and Toronto
Dominion Bank was down 0.9 percent at C$96.02. 
    BMO, whose shares slipped 3.6 percent to C$70.87, said its
quarterly earnings rose 1 percent after stronger wealth
management results offset weaker income from the brokerage and
U.S. Harris Bank units. 
    "The important thing to look at is that BMO increased their
dividend and they're doing a share buyback," said Wong, whose
portfolio includes RBC and Bank of Nova Scotia.
    "I'm pretty constructive on the banks," added Wong. "The
banks can benefit from an improving economy and the fact that
investors are looking for visible yields that are also growing."
    Weighed by a weaker bullion price, gold-mining shares
slipped 1.2 percent. Goldcorp Inc lost 1.1 percent to
C$22.48, and Barrick Gold Corp declined 0.2 percent to
C$16.50.
    In other news, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc said
it will cut its workforce by 18 percent as it struggles with
slumping demand and weak prices for the crop nutrient. The stock
advanced 0.2 percent to C$33.77.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.