CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits two-week low as China, Fed fears deepen

* TSX falls 109.31 points, or 0.80 percent, to 13,608.45 * Seven of 10 main index sectors decline * Scotiabank has biggest negative influence on market * BMO slips after making offer to buy UK fund manager By John Tilak TORONTO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index declined on Monday to its lowest level in two weeks, dragged down by concerns about economic growth in China and fears about a further scaling back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures this week. Investors have been worried about recent data out of China that showed signs of weakness in the world's second-biggest economy and weighed on global equities. The market's focus also remained on the Fed ahead of a policy meeting to determine next steps for its bond-buying program. A slump in the Turkish lira and declines in other emerging-market currencies and equities that began last week spread to Canadian stocks as well. The Toronto market is down for a third straight session and has given up all its gains since the start of the year. "We've been a long time without a back and fill, and people have been sitting on capital gains since the New Year," said David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management. But the selloff is "very overdone," he added. "The economic environment in 2014 is certainly going to be a better one than we had in 2013," he said. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 109.31 points, or 0.80 percent, at 13,608.45. Cockfield, who sees a volatile year ahead for the TSX, said the benchmark index could record high single-digit gains in 2014. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red on Monday. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, dropped 1.4 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia slipped 2.4 percent to C$61.53 and had the biggest negative influence on the market. Royal Bank of Canada gave back 1.6 percent to C$69.38. BMO Financial Group declined 2 percent to C$70.58 after the lender made a preliminary offer to buy British fund manager F&C Asset Management for 697 million pounds ($1.2 billion) in cash. Shares of gold miners reflected declines in the price of bullion. Barrick Gold Corp fell 2 percent to C$20.64, and Goldcorp Inc shed 1.3 percent to C$26.26. Weaker oil prices dampened sentiment for shares of energy producers, which fell 1 percent. Suncor Energy Inc was down 0.9 percent, at C$36.59.