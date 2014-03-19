CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as gold miners' fall balances energy gains

* TSX flat at 14,370.12 points * Investors eye Fed meeting, guidance expected * Worries over Ukraine fade, hurting gold miners By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was unchanged on Wednesday as a sharp decline in several major gold-mining shares was neutralized by gains in Canadian Natural Resources and other oil and gas stocks. Investors were expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a further unwinding of its monetary stimulus program later in the session and were looking for new Fed chief Janet Yellen to offer some policy guidance when she addresses a news conference. Barrick Gold Corp fell 1.5 percent to C$22.21 and Goldcorp Inc was off 0.8 percent at C$30.59, with the gold miners falling with bullion prices on a mixture of caution ahead of the Fed and an easing of anxiety over the Ukraine crisis. Worries about Ukraine have recently added to gold's safe-haven appeal. "The Crimean situation has cooled down and nothing goes straight up forever, so gold is having a bit of a pause here," said John Kinsey, a portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities. Investors have found comfort in energy stocks that have positioned themselves for a continuation of slow economic growth in a low interest rate environment. "They have good production growth for the foreseeable future and they've also cut costs early, delayed some of their expansion projects and been buying back stock and some nice dividend increases," Kinsey said of Canadian Natural Resources, which was up 1.5 percent at C$41.17. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was flat at 14,369.29 points at midmorning. Six of its 10 main sectors were in the red. ($1=$1.12 Canadian) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)