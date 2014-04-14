CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs on resources gain, U.S. data

TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday, rebounding from weakness last week, as resource prices rose on concerns about instability in Ukraine, while data showed U.S. retail sales recorded their largest gain in 1-1/2 years in March. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 26.74 points, or 0.19 percent, to finish at 14,284.43. Of the 10 main sectors on the index, five climbed during the session. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by James Dalgleish)