CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs on resources gain, U.S. data
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs on resources gain, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
advanced on Monday, rebounding from weakness last week, as
resource prices rose on concerns about instability in Ukraine,
while data showed U.S. retail sales recorded their largest gain
in 1-1/2 years in March.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 rose 26.74 points, or 0.19 percent, to finish at
14,284.43. Of the 10 main sectors on the index, five climbed
during the session.

 (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
