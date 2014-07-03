FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as resource-share dip offsets U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as resource-share dip offsets U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 2.68 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,207.11
    * Six of the 10 main index sectors decline
    * Gold miners slip with the price of bullion

    By John Tilak
    TORONTO, July 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Thursday as optimism spurred by a bullish U.S.
jobs report was balanced by declines in natural resource shares
on lower commodity prices. 
    Government figures showed a jump in U.S. employment growth
in June and a drop in the unemployment rate, suggesting the
world's biggest economy was on its way to overcoming a winter
slowdown. 
    "The U.S. employment situation is very strong. It's very
encouraging," said Marcus Xu, portfolio manager at MY Capital
Management Corp in Vancouver. "It's a lively economic
environment in the United States at the moment." 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 closed down 2.68 points, or 0.02 percent, at
15,207.11. It rose as high as 15,256.36, a record, earlier in
the session. 
    The TSX is likely to have a strong second half, Xu said.
"Commodities are making a bit of a comeback." 
    Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red on
Thursday.
    Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
climbed 0.3 percent. Royal Bank of Canada added 0.1
percent to C$77.11, and Bank of Nova Scotia gained 0.5
percent to C$71.66.
    The energy sector was down 0.2 percent on lower oil prices,
with Suncor Energy Inc falling 0.9 percent to C$45.53
and Encana Corp shedding 1.1 percent to C$24.58.
    Gold-mining shares gave back 1.4 percent, reflecting
weakness in the price of bullion. Goldcorp Inc slipped
1.9 percent to C$29.19, and Barrick Gold Corp lost 1.2
percent to C$19.33. 
    ($1=$1.06 Canadian)

 (Editing by Dan Grebler; and Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.