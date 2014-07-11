FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady after jobs report; gold miners gain
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady after jobs report; gold miners gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX up 8.05 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,122.53
    * Six of 10 main index sectors advance
    * Energy shares follow the price of oil lower

    By John Tilak
    TORONTO, July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday as a gain in shares of gold miners
helped overcome concerns about the labor market after a sluggish
jobs report.
    Government data showed that the Canadian economy
unexpectedly shed 9,400 jobs in June and the unemployment rate
rose to 7.1 percent from 7.0 percent in May, underlining how
employment growth has stalled despite a recovery in the United
States. 
    The Toronto market appeared to be consolidating after
concerns over whether Canadian and U.S. corporations will be
able to meet expectations weighed on investor sentiment in
recent days. The benchmark index is on track to end the week
lower. 
    "Nobody seems to want to be buying at this point. Markets
are quietly starting to fall under their own weight," said Colin
Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC Markets Canada. 
    "People are looking to see if earnings are able to keep up
with the increases in stock prices, or not," he added. "So we
may see some rotation out of equities in the coming weeks and
months, unless we get an absolute blowout earnings season to
support stocks and justify the moves."
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 8.05 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,122.53. Six
of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
    The gold-mining sector jumped 1.7 percent, with Barrick Gold
Corp advancing 2.2 percent to C$20.20 and Goldcorp Inc
 climbing 2.2 percent to C$30.40.
    With oil prices slipping, shares of energy producers
declined 0.7 percent. Suncor Energy Inc shed 1 percent
to C$44.54, and Encana Corp lost 1.5 percent to
C$23.45.

 (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.