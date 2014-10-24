CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as Agrium jump offsets energy dip

* TSX up 6.28 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,493.11 * Seven of 10 main index sectors advance * Agrium up 6.5 percent after ValueAct stake revealed By John Tilak TORONTO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as shares of Agrium Inc jumped after an activist investor revealed it has a stake in the company, offsetting a drop in oil prices that pulled energy producers lower. Broad market sentiment, however, was dampened by news of a doctor testing positive for the Ebola virus in New York City. Agrium gained 6.5 percent after hedge fund ValueAct Capital disclosed it had bought a 5.7 percent stake in the fertilizer maker. The market is on track to record one of its strongest weeks of the year. It is up about 6 percent since reaching an eight-month low last week. "The markets have had a pretty nice run," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. "We're still looking pretty volatile here. We will continue to see volatility over the next few weeks," he said. "The TSX is likely to be impacted by swings in commodity prices." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.28 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,493.11. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Shares of energy producers shed 1.1 percent, with oil prices dropping in choppy trade. Suncor Energy Inc gave back 1.5 percent to C$38.42, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 1.4 percent to C$38.99. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, added 0.3 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia advanced 0.7 percent to C$68.12, and Bank of Montreal climbed 0.4 percent to C$81.56. ($1=$1.12 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)