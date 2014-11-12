CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances as energy, gold-mining shares rise

* TSX up 20.80 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,783.15 * Seven of 10 main index sectors decline * Gold miners jump 1.8 percent By John Tilak TORONTO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as the energy sector strengthened after an earlier decline and shares of gold miners jumped with the price of bullion. The benchmark TSX recorded its sixth straight daily gain and has rebounded from an eight-month low hit last month. Energy shares, which have been in focus because of the recent selloff in oil, bounced back on Wednesday. The group is still down about 23 percent since the middle of June. "It looks like the big-cap companies like Canadian Natural Resources Ltd have hit the bottom and bounced. But sentiment is very muted outside of the top three or four energy companies," said Bill Harris, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management. He said he has been buying high-quality energy companies during the pullback. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.80 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,783.15. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index, however, were in the red. Shares of energy producers climbed 1.3 percent, despite weakness in the price of oil. Suncor Energy Inc added 1.7 percent to C$39.97, and Canadian Natural gained 1.3 percent to C$41.65. The gold-mining sector jumped 1.8 percent, reflecting strong bullion prices. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 1.7 percent to C$13.43, and Goldcorp Inc rose 1.8 percent to C$22.61. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc shares were little changed after a report that Actavis Plc is in talks to buy Allergan Inc for at least $60 billion. (Editing by James Dalgleish)