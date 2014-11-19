FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, bank shares lead decline
November 19, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, bank shares lead decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 46.71 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,926.26
    * Five of 10 main index sectors decline
    * Energy shares fall with U.S. crude oil price

    By John Tilak
    TORONTO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by declines in the energy and
financial sectors, as investors awaited the release of minutes
from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting.
    The U.S. central bank is expected to shed light on its
interest-rate outlook, seen as a major catalyst for the markets.
    The benchmark TSX has recovered after a recent selloff,
gaining about 10 percent from an eight-month low hit in October.
    "We've seen a nice little bounce off the bottom for the TSX
over the last month. We'd like the rally to be broad-based, but
that's been missing," said Shailesh Kshatriya, associate
director for client investment strategies at Russell Investments
Canada.
    "We think that the TSX could potentially move higher from
here, but we'd like to see that driven by fundamentals," he
added. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 46.71 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,926.26.
Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
    Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
declined 0.3 percent, with Toronto Dominion Bank losing
0.6 percent to C$56.66 and Royal Bank of Canada falling
to C$82.07.
    Shares of energy producers fell 1.6 percent, reflecting
weakness in the price of U.S. crude oil. Suncor Energy
Inc slipped 1.8 percent to C$38.48, and Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd dropped 1percent to C$40.07.

 (Editing by James Dalgleish)

