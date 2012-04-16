CANADA STOCKS-TSX may edge up, U.S. results, EU news eyed

April 16 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index looked set to open slightly higher on Monday, tracking global markets, as a strong start to the U.S. earnings season offered some support, though investors remained cautious about rising Spanish borrowing costs ahead of a bond auction this week.

TOP STORIES

* Nexen Inc. said first-quarter output from its Long Lake project in Alberta rose about 10 percent sequentially as the company looks to turn around the project that has never reached its capacity. [ID: nL3E8FG4OU]

* Endeavour Silver Corp. : The silver miner is buying two of AuRico Gold’s : silver and gold mining interests in Mexico for up to $250 million in cash and stock to expand its footprint in the country.

* Fairborne Energy Ltd. said it will sell its oil assets in the Greater Sinclair area in Manitoba and Saskatchewan to a private oil and gas company for C$80 million to reduce debt.

* French utility GDF Suez has agreed to buy the 30 percent of British power producer International Power it does not already own for 6.8 billion pounds, increasing its exposure to fast-growing markets around the world.[ID: nL6E8FG0F5]

* Russian state oil firm Rosneft and U.S. Exxon Mobil Corp will sign a wide-ranging strategic partnership at Prime Minister Vladimir Putin’s residence, sources familiar with the matter said.[ID: nL6E8FG3XW]

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures edged up 0.03 percent.

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.09-0.29 percent.

* European shares, rose.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 301.5; fell -0.45 percent

* Gold Futures : $1,646.5; fell -0.76 percent

* US Crude : $102.31; fell -0.51 percent

* Brent Crude : $119.58; fell -1.34 percent

* LME 3-month Copper : $7,988; fell -0.88 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Air Canada : The airline said it expects to resume normal operations on Saturday, after a labor board declared a strike by pilots at the company as illegal.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* BIOX : National Bank Financial cuts to sector perform from outperform

* Manulife Financial : CIBC raises price target to C$14 from C$13

* North American Energy : CIBC raises to sector performer from sector underperformer

* PHX : National Bank Financial downgrades to sector perform from outperform; National Bank Financial cuts price target to C$11 from C$13.75

* Poseidon : National Bank Financial cuts price target to C$20.50 from C$21

* Shaw Communications : CIBC cuts price target to C$23 from C$24

* Sun Life : CIBC raises price target to C$24 from C$23

ON THE CALENDAR

* Canadian economic data includes International securities transactions data

* Major U.S. economic data due to be release include retails sales, business inventories and NAHB housing market index