CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after soft U.S., euro zone data

April 26 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index looked set to open lower on Thursday, as lingering worries over the economic outlook for the euro zone and soft U.S. data weighed on investors’ sentiment.
* New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week but a trend reading rose to its highest since January, the latest sign of a weaker pace of healing in the still-struggling labor market.
* Euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in April, driven by more pessimistic industry and services sectors, European Commission data showed, as the economy sinks into recession.
* Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, the world’s largest fertilizer maker, reported a 33 percent profit drop on Thursday due to lower sales and production volumes, which in turn led to higher costs.
* Precision Drilling Corp posted its seventh consecutive quarterly profit on higher dayrates and activity in United States, but the No. 1 oil and gas driller in Canada cut its 2012 budget partly on delays in certain projects.
* Husky Energy Inc on Wednesday posted a 6 percent decline in first-quarter profit as a result of lower natural gas prices and tighter refining margins.
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.13 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were flat
* European shares, were flat
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 302.65; rose 0.19 percent
* Gold Futures : $1644.4; unchanged
* US Crude : $104.21; rose 0.09 percent
* Brent Crude : $119.48; rose 0.3 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8274.25; rose 0.84 percent
* Canadian paper maker Domtar Corp’s profit fell 54 percent, hurt by weak pulp prices and high costs.
* Mullen Group Ltd. : The trucking and logistics company posted a nearly 20 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped in part by improved performance of its oilfield services unit.
* Goldcorp Inc : The miner reported a slim increase in its operating profit on Wednesday, as its most prolific mine was hit by operational problems that reduced output and offset most of the gains from a surge in bullion prices.
* Exco Technologies Ltd. : The auto parts maker’s quarterly profit rose 33 percent on higher demand from American and Asian customers.
* Lundin Mining Corp. : The miner’s quarterly profit fell 18 percent on lower metal prices and higher operating costs.
* MEG Energy Corp. : The oil sands developer reported an 18 percent rise in first-quarter profit on lower costs and higher price realizations.
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Bell Aliant : CIBC cuts price target to C$27 from C$28, rating sector performer
* Cenovus Energy : CIBC cuts target to C$44 from C$45, rating sector outperformer
* CGI Group : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$23 from C$22, rating hold
* New Flyer Industries : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$7.25 from C$6.25
* Major U.S. events and data include jobless claims data and Pending Home Sale