CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, U.S. elections awaited
November 5, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, U.S. elections awaited

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, in line with global markets, as investors remained cautious ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election.

TOP STORIES

* Silver Wheaton Corp’s third-quarter profit fell $119.7 million, or 34 cents per share, from $135 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

* A U.S. fine for anti-money laundering rule breaches could cost HSBC significantly more than $1.5 billion and is likely to lead to criminal charges, Europe’s biggest bank said.

* Leading world economies pressed the United States on Sunday to act decisively to avert a rush of spending cuts and tax hikes, warning that the so-called fiscal cliff is the biggest short-term threat to global growth.

* Toyota Motor Corp nudged its full-year net profit forecast up to $9.7 billion, even as it put the cost of recent anti-Japanese protests and a slowing economy in China, the world’s biggest autos market, at lost sales of 200,000 cars.

* Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable operator, reported a quarterly profit that missed estimates as a continuing decline in video subscribers offset rising demand for its high-speed internet services.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.13 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.02 percent to 0.09 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 292.28; fell 0.14 percent

* Gold futures : $1,681.9; rose 0.47 percent

* US crude : $84.98; rose 0.14 percent

* Brent crude : $105.62; fell 0.06 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,608.5; fell 0.74 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd. : The largest-interest owner of the Syncrude Project, said that Syncrude’s oil sands operations produced an average of 320,500 barrels-per-day in October, up from 318,900 bpd in September.

* Husky Energy Inc. : The company reported that an equipment malfunction in a diesel hydrotreater unit caused flaring at its 155,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Lima, Ohio, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

* Nexen Inc. : Canada said it has extended its review of a $15.1 billion bid by China’s CNOOC (CEO) for the energy producer by a month to Dec. 10.

* Potash Corp. : Israel is still open to considering an acquisition of Israel Chemicals by the fertilizer producer, a Finance Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

* TransCanada Corp. : The pipeline operator said its Mexican unit was awarded a $400 million contract from Mexico’s federal power company to build the El Oro to Mazatlan pipeline.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Brookfield Office Properties : RBC ups to outperform from sector perform, says the pressure point of pessimism may have passed.

* Penn West Petroleum : Barclays cuts target to C$13 from C$14, National Bank Financial cuts target to C$14 from C$15, after the company reported a third-quarter loss.

* Cogeco Cable Inc : National Bank Financial cuts target price to C$44.50 from C$45, after the company’s fourth quarter profit declined.

* Fortis Inc : Barclays cuts target price to C$33 from C$35 on valuation, after the company reported lower-than-expected quarterly results.

* Hudbay Minerals : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$10.50 from C$10, after the company posted third-quarter results above the broker’s estimate.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes building permits

* Major U.S. events and data includes ISM non-manufacturing and employment index

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
