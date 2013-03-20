FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, Fed meeting eyed
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, Fed meeting eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Canadian main stock index futures
pointed to a higher open as investors shifted their focus from
Cyprus's financial woes to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting, where the central bank is expected to sustain its $85
billion monthly bond-buying stimulus despite improving economic
data.

   TOP STORIES
   * Cyprus's finance minister pleaded with Russia for help to
avert a financial meltdown after the island's parliament
rejected the terms of a European bailout, raising the specter of
a looming default and bank crash. 
   * The Federal Reserve looks set to sustain its $85 billion
monthly bond-buying stimulus despite improving U.S. economic
data as a new flare-up in the euro zone crisis reminds officials
of a risky global environment. 
   * British Finance Minister George Osborne faces the daunting
task of delivering another austerity budget to a country
impatient with near-zero growth. 
   * Alamos Gold Inc dropped its offer to buy peer
Aurizon Mines Ltd, putting an end to its bidding war
with Hecla Mining Co. 
   * Freddie Mac, the U.S. mortgage finance company, is suing
more than a dozen banks for losses from the alleged manipulation
of the benchmark interest rate known as Libor.MARKET SNAPSHOT 
   * Canada stock futures traded up 0.44 percent
   * U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.3 percent 
   * European shares, were up 
   COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
   * Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 294.5424;
rose 0.31 percent
   * Gold futures : $1,612.5; rose 0.07 percent 
   * US crude : $92.8; rose 0.69 percent 
   * Brent crude : $108.22; rose 0.72 percent 
   * LME 3-month copper : $7,594.5; rose 0.86 percent
 
   CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
   * Sprott Inc : Chinese gold miner Zijin Mining Group
Co Ltd said it had agreed to set up an offshore investment fund
with the company with a target size of $500 million. 
 

   ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
   Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. 
   * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : National Bank
Financial cuts target price to C$58 from C$62 after the company
reported positive quarterly earnings 
   * Aurizon Mines Ltd : BMO cuts target price to C$4.50
from C$4.65, says Alamos Gold Inc's announcement to
drop its hostile bid for the company will have a slightly
negative impact 
   * Lake Shore Gold Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$1
from C$1.70 to reflect ongoing operational uncertainty and
execution risk associated with the company's Bell Creek Mine
expansion and operational issues at the Timmins West Mine
   * Tourmaline Oil Corp : RBC raises target price to
C$45 from C$40 as the company provided full-year 2012 financials
which were as expected, given the fact that it pre-announced
production with its year-end reserve report

   ON THE CALENDAR
   * No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
 
   * Major U.S. events and data includes weekly mortgage market
index

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.