CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower dragged by eurozone worries

March 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower as Cyprus's bailout woes, weak eurozone economic data and soft demand at an Italian debt auction weighed on sentiment. TOP STORIES * Cyprus is finalising capital control measures to prevent a run on the banks after the country agreed a painful rescue package with international lenders. * Confidence in the euro zone's economy worsened in March, falling after four straight months of gains, the European Commission said. * Air Canada said a preliminary estimate of its pension solvency deficit has dropped to C$3.7 billion from C$4.2 billion a year ago, reflecting a better-than-expected 14 percent return on plan assets. * As Boeing works to regain permission for its 787 Dreamliner to resume flights, the company faces what could be a costly new challenge: a temporary ban on some of the long-distance, trans-ocean journeys that the jet was intended to fly. * Agrium Inc won another ringing endorsement just ahead of a crucial shareholder vote after influential advisory firm Glass Lewis on Tuesday advised its clients to back all 12 of Agrium's board nominees over a slate nominated by dissident investor Jana Partners.MARKET SNAPSHOT * Canada stock futures traded down around 0.44 percent and 0.55 percent * U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.48 percent * European shares, were down COMMODITY PRICE MOVES * Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 296.6224; fell 0.21 percent * Gold futures : $1,595.5; fell 0.01 percent * US crude : $95.85; fell 0.51 percent * Brent crude : $109.47; rose 0.1 percent * LME 3-month copper : $7,591.25; fell 0.44 percent CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH * Huntingdon Capital Corp : The company said it increased its offer for all of KEYreit's units to match Plazacorp Retail Properties' C$119 million bid for the company. ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. * Gold Canyon Resources Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$2.15 from C$2.55 as the company's pre-production capital costs estimate of $438 million is significantly below analysts' initial estimate of $1.1 billion * Partners REIT : RBC cuts target price to C$8.50 from C$9 as the company reported a decline in its fourth-quarter net operating income * SouthGobi Resources Ltd : Salman Partners cuts target to C$2.20 from C$2.80 as heightened political uncertainty for foreign mining companies in Mongolia continues to cloud the near-term outlook of the company * Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : CIBC cuts target to C$11 from C$13.50 to reflect an increased project debt facility, says political uncertainty in Mongolia remains the key overhang for the company's shares ON THE CALENDAR * Major Canadian economic data includes inflation figures * Major U.S. events and data includes pending home sales