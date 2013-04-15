FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after Chinese data
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after Chinese data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, tracking softer commodity markets, after weaker-than-expected Chinese growth data fueled concerns about the global economic outlook.

TOP STORIES

* China’s economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013 with slowing factory output and investment spending forcing analysts to start slashing full-year forecasts despite official insistence that the outlook was favourable.

* Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S. satellite television provider, offered to buy Sprint Nextel Corp for $25.5 billion in cash and stock, a move that could thwart the proposed acquisition of Sprint by Japan’s SoftBank Corp.

* Genetic testing equipment maker Life Technologies Corp has agreed to a $13.6 billion cash buyout by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, in one of the year’s biggest corporate takeovers.

* Trader Glencore is expected to agree to concessions this week to ease Chinese worries over its grip on the supply of copper, clearing the final regulatory hurdle in its $32 billion acquisition of miner Xstrata.

* Britain’s Centrica and Qatar Petroleum International have bought gas and oil assets in Canada from Suncor Energy for C$1 billion, including some with potential for shale gas production, they said.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 1.17 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.37 percent and 0.45 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 283.9909; fell 1.3 percent

* Gold futures : $1,403.1; fell 6.52 percent

* US crude : $89.46; fell 2 percent

* Brent crude : $101.4; fell 1.66 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,166; fell 3.25 percent

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Alexco Resource Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold from speculative buy and cuts target price to C$3.75 from C$5.15 on valuation, citing tough first-quarter results.

* Arcan Resources : CIBC cuts target price to C$0.90 from C$1.20 on below-consensus cash flow and higher operating cost assumptions.

* Dollarama : CIBC raises target price to C$80 from C$73 following fourth-quarter results, says the company continues to be a force in the value-store market place because of its mass and store growth rate which is driving stronger results.

* Shaw Communications : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$21 from C$23 on weak cash flow outlook and accelerated capex.

* Sun Life Financial : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$28 from C$29 on lower earnings estimates.

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data is scheduled to be released.

* No major U.S. events and data is scheduled to be released.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.