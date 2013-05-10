FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on weaker oil, gold prices
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on weaker oil, gold prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set open lower, hurt by a drop in oil and gold prices, as investors cautiously awaited comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the possibility of continued monetary easing.

TOP STORIES

* German imports and exports rose in March slightly after falling the previous month in a further sign that Europe’s largest economy is slowly pulling away from a contraction at the end of 2012 despite weakness in its euro zone neighbors.

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe scored another small victory as the yen broke below major support of 100 to the dollar, with analysts predicting further declines over the course of the year that would underpin the export-dependent economy. [ID: nL3N0DR081]

* ArcelorMittal rebounded from a very weak end to 2012 and forecast improvement in the coming months after rising steel shipments produced a higher than expected core profit.

* TMX Group LTD reported a better-than-expected profit for the first quarter and said revenue rose 6 percent.

* Britain’s BT underlined its return to form ahead of its pending pay-TV battle with BSkyB , raising its outlook after improvements across the board helped it beat forecasts and send its shares soaring.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.27 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.08 percent to 0.43 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 289.5682; fell 0.82 percent

* Gold futures : $1,430.9; fell 2.58 percent

* US crude : $94.52; fell 1.94 percent

* Brent crude : $102.91; fell 1.49 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,386; rose 0.44 percent

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold and ups target price to C$8.50 from C$8 citing valuation and dividend yield after the company reported solid first-quarter results.

* BCE Inc : RBC raises price target to C$48 from C$47 after the company posted in-line first-quarter operating results, says the company is on track to meet the high-end of consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) outlook for 2013.

* Bombardier Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$5.75 from C$5.25 on expectations of significant earnings growth after the company posted slightly better-than-expected first-quarter results.

* Canadian Tire Corp : National Bank Financial raises price target to C$91 from C$78 following the company’s first-quarter results and its plans to create a REIT to acquire a majority of its real estate assets and sell units through an IPO to lower cost of capital.

* Telus Corp : RBC raises price target to C$38 from C$37 on dividend growth targets and share buyback program after the company reported solid first-quarter wireless growth.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes employment and participation rate

* Major U.S. events and data includes federal budget

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.