FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on strong euro zone data
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on strong euro zone data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set to open flat to slightly higher as strong euro zone factory output figures overshadowed weaker-than-expected German ZEW sentiment.

TOP STORIES

* German analyst and investor sentiment edged up in May after a sharp drop in April, suggesting the euro zone’s largest economy is overcoming concerns over a flare-up in the bloc’s debt crisis and is back on track to a timid recovery.

* The European Central Bank clashed with Germany over how quickly the euro zone should set up a full banking union, calling for it to be ready by mid-2014 after Berlin declared it wanted a slower pace.

* Verizon Wireless will pay parents Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc a dividend of $7 billion in June, surprising some analysts who had not expected a big payout.

* Chinese state-controlled power equipment maker XD Group is in early talks to buy General Electric Co’s joint venture with Mexico’s Xignux SA for up to $1 billion, a person familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

* Japanese display maker Sharp Corp, a supplier to Apple Inc, will aim to boost sales to the iPhone maker’s rival Samsung Electronics Co under a three-year rehabilitation roadmap after posting a worse-than-expected $5.4 billion net loss in the last financial year.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.01 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around -0.02 percent and 0.13 percent

* European shares, were mixed

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.6811; fell 0.21 percent

* Gold futures : $1,427.9; fell 0.46 percent

* US crude : $95; fell 0.18 percent

* Brent crude : $102.52; fell 0.29 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,227.5; fell 2.53 percent ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Lone Pine Resources Inc : Raymond James Cuts to underperforms from market perform and downs price target to C$0.70 from C$2.00 citing uncertainty on outcome of a strategic review, considers the stock as highly speculative

* Mercator Minerals Ltd : Raymond James Cuts to market perform from outperform and downs target price to C$0.75 from C$1.15 following first-quarter results citing a decrease in the company’s net working capital

* Silver Wheaton Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $41 from $42 on valuation citing lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release

* Major U.S. events and data includes import and export prices

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.