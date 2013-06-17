CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; Fed meeting, Brookfield eyed

June 17 (Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, with investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, starting Tuesday, which could offer clues about its monetary easing program.

TOP STORIES

* Brookfield Asset Management Inc said it will sell its Longview Timber holdings in the U.S. Pacific Northwest to Weyerhaeuser for $2.65 billion, including assumption of debt, and will sell a nearby paper and packaging business to KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp for $1.025 billion.

* German wages rose at their fastest pace in almost four years at the start of 2013 and euro zone exports jumped in April, giving the bloc a basis for a recovery from its long recession.

* Boeing will launch a larger version of its lightweight 787 Dreamliner this week with up to 100 orders worth just under $30 billion, industry sources said on Sunday.

* Cinven Ltd has agreed to buy CeramTec for 1.49 billion euros, beating rival private equity firm BC Partners Ltd in bidding for the Germany-based industrial ceramics unit of U.S. chemicals maker Rockwood Holdings.

* Facebook and Microsoft have struck agreements with the U.S. government to release limited information about the number of surveillance requests they receive, a modest victory for the companies as they struggle with the fallout from disclosures about a secret government data-collection program. .

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down up around 0.59 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.75 percent to 0.92 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.5947; fell 0.04 percent

* Gold futures : $1,380; fell 0.53 percent

* US crude : $98.28; rose 0.44 percent

* Brent crude : $106.17; rose 0.23 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,075; fell 0.21 percent

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Agrium Inc : National Bank Financial cuts price target to C$84.50 from C$87 on valuation, says DuPont’s decision to lower earnings guidance following planting delays on crop input demand will have negative implications.

* Transat AT Inc : CIBC raises price target C$6.50 from C$5.25, says the company is guiding towards summer results being better year-over-year and is having good early success in its product differentiation roll-out and its cost-cutting strategy.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes international securities flows

* Major U.S. events and data includes NAHB index