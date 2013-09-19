CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, Fed decision supports

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, tracking world shares, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke surprised markets on Wednesday by delaying plans to cut back its massive bond-buying program.

TOP STORIES

* Oracle Corp forecast sales and profit for its second quarter that fell short of expectations as it continues to battle soft global IT demand and smaller rivals focused on providing software over the Internet.

* Deutsche Lufthansa announced its largest ever order for 59 Airbus and Boeing wide-body jets in a deal worth 14 billion euros at list prices that will see it launch a new version of Boeing’s 777 jet.

* Research firm IHS Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results as a major product release and demand for consulting services boosted non-subscription revenue, and it said strong demand was continuing in the current quarter.

* Wells Fargo & Co is cutting 1,800 jobs in its home-loan production business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.19 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.12 to 0.23 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 292.1259; rose 0.69 percent

* Gold futures : $1,366.4; rose 4.48 percent

* US crude : $108.23; rose 0.16 percent

* Brent crude : $110.36; fell 0.22 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,347; rose 2.27 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Brookfield Asset Management : The company is seeking assets in Europe to take advantage of an expected wave of sales, and also sees opportunities in Latin America and in the hard-hit commodity sector, its CEO said on Wednesday.

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* AGF Management Ltd : Barclays raises target price to C$13 from C$12, says despite operational difficulties, still significant value in the company’s dividend.

* Aimia Inc : Raymond James raises target price to C$20 from C$18 after the company provided further insight into the recently announced Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce agreement.

* Goldrock Mines Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$0.45 from C$0.35, to reflect the view that the accretive financing by an experienced Latin American producer is a positive for the company.

* Northland Power Inc : Canaccord Genuity adds to Canadian Focus List, says the company has disciplined growth strategy and capable management.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade for July

* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing claims, home sales data