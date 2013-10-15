CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; U.S. debt deal talks boost sentiment

Oct 15 (Reuters) - - Canada’s main stock index pointed to a higher open on Tuesday after an extended weekend as progress on a deal that could avert an economically damaging U.S. debt default boosted investor sentiment.

TOP STORIES

* A month of combat in the U.S. Congress over government spending showed signs of giving way to a Senate deal to reopen shuttered federal agencies and prevent a default on federal debt.

* German analyst and investor sentiment rose more than expected in October on signs that the recession in the euro zone was bottoming out, a survey showed, underscoring a brightening outlook for Europe’s largest economy.

* Coca-Cola Co reported higher quarterly earnings and lower revenue, helped by strong global sales of its Coca-Cola brand products but challenged by volatility in some parts of Europe.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.09 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around -0.1 percent to 0.1 percent

* European shares, were up COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.2235; fell 0.28 percent

* Gold futures : $1,263.1; fell 1.27 percent

* US crude : $101.81; fell 0.59 percent

* Brent crude : $110.14; fell 0.81 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,224.25; fell 0.42 percent CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Barrick Gold Corp’s : A Chilean appeals court has agreed to examine a new appeal against Barrick Gold’s suspended Pascua-Lama gold mine that alleges the project is hurting the environment and the quality of life for the local population.

* BlackBerry Ltd : The company on Monday sought to reassure customers and partners that it was financially stable and “here to stay,” even though it announced massive layoffs and sources say it is in talks to sell all or part of the company.

* Canadian National Railway Co : Talks between the railroad workers’ union and Canadian National Railway have broken down, raising the possibility of a strike or a lockout by Oct. 28 at the country’s largest railroad operator, the union said on Monday.

* Toronto-Dominion Bank : The bank is considering an 8 billion pound bid for Royal Bank of Scotland’s American retail banking business Citizens, The Sunday Times reported without citing sources. ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd : National Bank Financial resumes coverage with outperform rating; price target of C$1.50, says the company is well funded to complete its 2013 budget and undertake an expanded 2014 program

* Sulliden Exploration : National Bank Financial resumes coverage with outperform rating; price target of C$1.40 after the company recently closed $40 million bought deal financing

* Trican Well Service Ltd : Cowen cuts price target to C$13 from C$15 based on a report that forecasts no improvement in pressure pumping prices through 2014 and probably beyond ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day

* Major U.S. events and data includes Empire state index and Redbook