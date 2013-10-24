CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on Chinese PMI data

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday as data that showed activity across China’s vast factory sector reached a seven-month high eased concerns of a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy.

TOP STORIES

* The euro zone economy is only expanding slowly, according to surveys on Thursday that showed the rate of growth eased unexpectedly in the private sector this month, although globally, factories in China ratcheted up production.

* Potash Corp of Saskatchewan reduced its outlook for full-year earnings more than Wall Street expected, as buyers backed away from the key fertilizer ingredient potash due to uncertainty caused by the breakup of rival Belarusian Potash Co.

* Husky Energy Inc reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly profit as its refining business was hurt by a sharp drop in market crack spreads, or the price difference between crude oil and the refined product.

* Rogers Communications Inc reported a third-quarter profit that topped expectations, on the back of strong results from its cable and wireless business.

* Teck Resources Ltd reported a 41 percent drop in quarterly adjusted profit as higher coal sales volumes failed to offset weaker prices.

* Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc’s profit nearly halved as a rise in specialty advertisement revenue failed to offset weakness in its radio division.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.25 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.25 percent to 0.36 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 281.6031; fell 0.25 percent

* Gold futures : $1,336.9; rose 0.04 percent

* US crude : $96.91; rose 0.05 percent

* Brent crude : $107.67; fell 0.12 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,174; rose 0.04 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : The company reported on Wednesday a 56 percent decline in third-quarter profit due to lower realized metal prices as well as a maintenance shutdown at its Kittila mine in Finland and raised its full-year production forecast.

* BlackBerry Ltd : Former Apple Inc Chief Executive John Sculley is exploring a joint bid for the smartphone maker with Canadian partners, the Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

* Cenovus Energy Inc : The oil producer reported a 28 percent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by higher oil prices and increased volumes.

* MEG Energy Corp : The oil sands producer’s third-quarter profit more than doubled, driven by a rise in output, lower operating costs and stronger price realizations.

* Telus : The telecom company said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy 100 percent of struggling startup Public Mobile from private equity firm Cartesian Capital and Thomvest Seed Capital, a Toronto-based investment vehicle backed by Peter Thomson.

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Credit Suisse raises target price of its U.S. listed shares to $39 from $37 on higher cash flow in 2014.

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : RBC raises to sector perform from underperform; target price to C$133 from C$116, on the company’s impressive third-quarter results and outlook.

* Canam Group Inc : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$13.50 from C$11.50, says U.S. recovery helped to drive another strong revenue beat and backlog growth.

* Encana Corporation : RBC raises the price target of its U.S. listed shares to $24 from $23 after the company posted respectable third-quarter results amid in-line production rates and a $39 million cash tax recovery.

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day

* Major U.S. events and data includes initial, continuing claims and international trade