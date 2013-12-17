FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower ahead of Fed policy meeting
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower ahead of Fed policy meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set to open lower on Tuesday ahead of a closely watched two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting where the central bank could announce it will begin to wind down its $85 billion per month bond-buying program. TOP STORIES

* Euro zone inflation picked up in November because of a rise in electricity and accommodation prices, data showed, but wage growth continued to decelerate in the third quarter to the slowest pace in three years.

* KKR & Co LP said it would acquire its specialty finance company KKR Financial Holdings LLC in a $2.6 billion deal that will boost the private equity firm’s dividends.

* Saputo Inc stepped up its bid for Australia’s Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Holdings Co, aiming to knock out its rivals with a final sweetened offer after receiving a regulatory rap on the knuckles.

* General Motors Co plans to slash its headcount in South Korea next year as it prepares to withdraw its Chevy brand in Europe, a major export market for South Korean-made cars.MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.05 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.02 percent to 0.11 percent

* European shares, were down COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 279.9647; fell 0.4 percent

* Gold futures : $1,236; fell 0.76 percent

* US crude : $97.12; fell 0.37 percent

* Brent crude : $108.64; fell 0.7 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,264.5; fell 0.35 percent CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Athabasca Oil Corp : The oil producer said it planned to spend 42 percent less in 2014 to develop its assets, as it awaits government approval for its Dover project. ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Franco-Nevada Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$51 from C$49, says the company’s acquisition of Teranga Gold Corp is a good step

* Pembina Pipeline Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$39 from C$36, believes the Phase III expansion further enhances the company’s highly integrated and substantial legacy asset footprint

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd : CIBC raises target price to $12.25 from C$11.50 to reflect the company’s financing with limited changes to forward earnings estimates

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc : BMO raises target price of its US-listed shares to $132 from $123 to account for the Solta Medical acquisition and revised Bausch & Lomb synergy forecasts ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales

* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer price index, current account and real earnings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.