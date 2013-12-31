FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open slightly lower
December 31, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open slightly lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set to open flat to slightly lower on Tuesday even as investor optimism for 2014 driven by ultra-easy monetary policies and an improving global economic outlook pushed global markets higher.

TOP STORIES

* Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said his votes on the central bank’s policy panel in 2014 will reflect his concern that the Fed’s bond-buying risks stoking inflation and exposing the institution politically.

* Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc struck a deal to buy a Phillips 66 business that makes chemicals to improve the flow potential of pipelines for around $1.4 billion of stock.

* China has approved five firms to list on mainland stock exchanges, ending a year-long freeze on initial public offerings as authorities look to reboot a reformed market in 2014.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.15 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.09 percent to 0.14 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.306; fell 0.3 percent

* Gold futures : $1,197.7; fell 0.45 percent

* US crude : $98.71; fell 0.58 percent

* Brent crude : $110.9; fell 0.28 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,374.5; fell 0.01 percent

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Sherritt International Corp : National Bank Financial cuts target price to C$4.40 from C$4.75 following the company’s announcement to sell its coals operations and royalty business to Westmoreland Coal Co and Altius Minerals Corp, respectively

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day

* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer confidence and Chicago PMI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
