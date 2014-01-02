FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after weak Chinese manufacturing data
#Market News
January 2, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after weak Chinese manufacturing data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set to a lower open on Thursday, following a disappointing Chinese manufacturing data.

TOP STORIES

* China’s factory activity slowed in December, official and private manufacturing surveys showed, reinforcing views that growth in the world’s second-largest economy moderated in the final quarter of 2013.

* Euro zone manufacturing grew at the fastest rate since mid-2011 in December on brisk business in Germany and Italy, setting the stage for a solid start to the year after a tumultuous 2013, a survey showed.

* Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it received a firm order from an undisclosed customer to buy 38 business aircraft in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion.

* Italian carmaker Fiat SpA struck a $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler Group LLC, ending more than a year of tense talks that have obstructed Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne’s efforts to combine the two automakers’ resources.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.03 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.3 percent to 0.16 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 280.3216; fell 0.16 percent

* Gold futures : $1,215; rose 1.09 percent

* US crude : $97.62; fell 0.81 percent

* Brent crude : $109.52; fell 1.16 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,402.5; rose 0.58 percent

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC manufacturing PMI

* Major U.S. events and data include initial and continuing claims, manufacturing PMI and construction spending

