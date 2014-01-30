FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, Fed decision weighs
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, Fed decision weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index pointed to a lower open on Thursday following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to continue scaling back bond purchases despite emerging market turmoil.

TOP STORIES

* Potash Corp of Saskatchewan reported a sharply lower quarterly profit and produced 2014 forecasts that were below Wall Street expectations.

* Facebook Inc delivered its strongest revenue growth in two years, beating Wall Street targets as the Internet company’s mobile ad sales continued to accelerate.

* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to trim its bond purchases by another $10 billion as it stuck to a plan to wind down its extraordinary economic stimulus despite recent turmoil in emerging markets.

* ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. oil company without refining operations, said its fourth-quarter profit rose, helped by the sale of its Algerian business and other assets.

* Visa Inc, the world’s largest credit and debit card company, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people used its cards.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.03 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.31 to 0.4 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 284.3311; fell 0.23 percent

* Gold futures : $1,253; fell 0.74 percent

* US crude : $97.84; rose 0.49 percent

* Brent crude : $107.9; rose 0.05 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,110; fell 0.24 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Enbridge Inc : Enbridge Income Fund Holdings , the fund controlled by the company, said on Wednesday it will build a C$25 million crude oil pipeline connection to the Cromer, Manitoba, rail terminal owned by Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd.

* Osisko Mining : The company said on Wednesday it has sued Goldcorp Inc in an attempt to foil the gold miner’s C$2.6 billion hostile bid, alleging that its suitor misused confidential information.

* Sears Canada Inc : The struggling department store operator said it would cut 624 jobs as it reorganizes its business.

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* AGF Management Ltd : CIBC cuts price target to C$12.50 from C$13.50, says the company’s fund performance was dismal and there is no real likelihood of asset growth in 2014

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : BMO raises price target to C$180 from C$172 on the company’s largely in-line quarterly results, projects revenue growth in light of a favourable shift in the US$/CDN$ exchange rate

* Nuvista Energy Ltd : CIBC raises to sector outperformer from sector performer and raises target price to C$10.50 from C$9.50 citing an improved outlook, a possibility of the company’s internally funding growth in the year ahead and an increase in economies from its wells

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major economic events scheduled in the day

* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing claims, pending home sales and real GDP data

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.