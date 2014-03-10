FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, China trade data weighs
March 10, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, China trade data weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s key stock index looked set to drop on Monday as surprisingly weak Chinese trade data rattled investors.

TOP STORIES

* World stocks paused near a six-year peak and commodities from copper to crude tumbled on Monday as surprisingly weak Chinese trade data rattled investors already on edge over the crisis in Ukraine.

* China’s exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, swinging the trade balance into deficit and adding to fears of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy despite the Lunar New Year holidays being blamed for the slide.

* Germany’s Angela Merkel delivered a rebuke to President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, telling him that a planned Moscow-backed referendum on whether Crimea should join Russia was illegal and violated Ukraine’s constitution.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.15 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were lower

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 306.4117; fell 0.48 percent

* Gold futures : $1336.9; fell 0.09 percent

* US crude : $101.35; fell 1.2 percent

* Brent crude : $108.06; fell 0.86 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $6655; fell 1.87 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Royal Bank of Canada : A Delaware judge said the bank should be held liable to former shareholders of Rural/Metro Corp because it failed to disclose conflicts of interest that tainted the $438 million buyout of the ambulance operator.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian data include housing starts

* No major U.S. data scheduled for release

For a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters -

