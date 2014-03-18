CANADA STOCKS-TSX seen opening flat to slightly lower ahead of Fed meeting

March 18 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a flat-to-lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday as investors remained on edge about the East-West standoff over Crimea and awaited results from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting starting later in the day.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.05 percent at 0715 ET.

Monthly manufacturing sales data is due at 0830 ET

The S&P TSX index closed little changed on Monday as a peaceful conclusion of the referendum in Crimea drove gains in some sectors, but the perceived easing of tension in the region weighed on the bullion price and sent gold-mining shares lower.

Dow Jones industrial average futures were flat, S&P 500 futures were down 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.12 percent at 0715 ET.

TOP STORIES

Air Canada has suspended flights to Caracas until further notice citing the ongoing civil unrest in Venezuela.

Ivanhoe Energy Inc suspended work on its 20,000 barrel-per-day Tamarack oil sands project while it awaits updated Alberta regulations on thermal oil sands applications.

The Bank of Canada is redefining the role of its No. 2 policymaker, introducing changes that may attract a broader range of candidates to fill the job when the current second-in-command, Tiff Macklem, steps down later this year.

U.S. farm co-operative CHS Inc said would buy 16 Canadian farm retail outlets from Agrium Inc , and plans to further expand its business in Canada.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,361.8; -0.81 pct

US crude : $98.16; 0.08 pct

Brent crude : $106.47; 0.22 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6487; 0.11 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Ensign Energy Services : Barclays, RBC cut target price on the stock

Roxgold Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with speculative buy rating

SilverCrest Mines : National Bank Financial starts with outperform

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

08:30 CPI mm sa for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct Prior 0.1 pct

08:30 CPI yy nsa for Feb: Expected 1.2 pct Prior 1.6 pct

08:30 Core CPI mm sa for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct Prior 0.1 pct

08:30 Core CPI yy nsa for Feb: Expected 1.6 pct Prior 1.6 pct

08:30 CPI index NSA for Feb: Expected 234.73 Prior 233.92

08:30 Core CPI index sa for Feb: Prior 235.84

08:30 Real weekly earnings mm for Feb: Expected -0.1 pct Prior 0.1 pct

08:30 Housing starts number mm for Feb: Expected 0.910 mln Prior 0.880 mln

08:30 Building permits number for Feb: Expected 0.960 mln Prior 0.945 mln

09:00 Net L-T flows, exswaps for Jan: Prior -45.9 bln

09:00 Net L-T flows, incl swaps for Jan: Prior -51.0 bln

09:00 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Jan: Prior 17.9 bln

09:00 Overall net capital flow for Jan: Prior -119.6 bln

11:30 Cleveland Fed CPI: Prior 0.2 pct

