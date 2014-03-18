CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures turn positive on Putin comments

March 18 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments that he does not want to seize more of Ukraine after approving plans to make Crimea part of Russia.

Data also showed that Canadian manufacturing sales recovered more briskly than expected in January after a weak December.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.28 percent at 0845 ET.

The S&P TSX index closed little changed on Monday as a peaceful conclusion of the referendum in Crimea drove gains in some sectors, but the perceived easing of tension in the region weighed on the bullion price and sent gold-mining shares lower.

Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.32 percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.39 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.31 percent at 0845 ET.

TOP STORIES

Engineer SNC-Lavalin has drawn up a wish list of acquisition targets to expand its oil and mining services arm as the company looks to double in size over four years, its resources chief said.

Air Canada has suspended flights to Caracas, citing the ongoing civil unrest in Venezuela.

Ivanhoe Energy Inc suspended work on its 20,000 barrel-per-day Tamarack oil sands project while it awaits updated Alberta regulations on thermal oil sands applications.

The Bank of Canada is redefining the role of its No. 2 policymaker, introducing changes that may attract a broader range of candidates to fill the job when the current second-in-command, Tiff Macklem, steps down later this year.

COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET

Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 301.8289; +0.05 pct

Gold futures : $1,359.2; -1 pct

US crude : $98.31; +0.23 pct

Brent crude : $106.44; +0.19 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,460.5; -0.3 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Ensign Energy Services : Barclays, RBC cut target price on the stock

Roxgold Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with speculative buy rating

SilverCrest Mines : National Bank Financial starts with outperform

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

08:30 CPI mm sa Feb: Actual +0.1 pct, prior +0.1 pct

08:30 CPI yy nsa Feb: Actual +1.1 pct, prior +1.6 pct

08:30 Core CPI mm sa Feb: Actual +0.1 pct, prior +0.1 pct

08:30 Core CPI yy nsa Feb: Actual +1.6 pct, prior +1.6 pct

08:30 CPI index NSA Feb: Actual 234.78, prior 233.92

08:30 Core CPI index sa Feb: Actual 236.12, prior 235.84

08:30 Real weekly earnings mm Feb: Actual 0.0 pct, prior +0.1 pct

08:30 Housing starts mm Feb: Actual 0.907 mln, prior 0.880 mln

08:30 Building permits Feb: Actual 1.018 mln, prior 0.945 mln

09:00 Net L-T flows, exswaps Jan: Prior -45.9 bln

09:00 Net L-T flows, incl swaps Jan: Prior -51.0 bln

09:00 Foreign buying, T-bonds Jan: Prior +17.9 bln

09:00 Overall net capital flow Jan: Prior -119.6 bln

11:30 Cleveland Fed CPI: prior +0.2 pct

11:30 Cleveland Fed CPI: Prior +0.2 pct

