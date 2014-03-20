CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on Yellen comments

(Updates after U.S. data)

March 20 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a potential earlier-than-anticipated increase in interest rates.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.32 percent at 0830 ET.

The index slipped on Wednesday after the Fed stuck with its plan to withdraw its monetary stimulus and dropped a guideline for when interest rates may eventually rise.

Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 0.24 percent at 0830 ET, S&P 500 futures were down 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.20 percent.

TOP STORIES

Alberta Premier Alison Redford said she would resign as leader of the oil-rich province following an expenses scandal that sank her party’s popularity.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, which holds a majority stake in satellite communications company Telesat Holdings Inc, has selected private equity firm Apax Partners and two Canadian pension funds to negotiate a sale of Telesat, people familiar with the matter said.

Peru said it was working with Bear Creek Mining to avoid being sued by the company under free trade protections over its suspended silver project.

A record-shattering Canadian harvest, combined with one of the most frigid winters in decades, has created a grain-handling backlog that will not be cleared until next year, the head of Canadian National Railway Co said.

COMMODITIES AT 0830 ET

Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 301.2581; -0.77 pct

Gold futures : $1,333; -0.63 pct

US crude : $99.78; -0.59 pct

Brent crude : $105.58; -0.26 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,413.25; -2.13 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canyon Services Grp : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy; Raymond James, CIBC up target

Emera Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy

KP Tissue : RBC, CIBC cut target price

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims w/e: Actual 320,000 prior 315,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e: Actual 327,000 prior 330,500

0830 Continued jobless claims w/e: Actual 2.889 mln prior 2.855 mln

1000 Existing home sales Feb: Expected 4.60 mln Prior 4.62 mln

1000 Existing home sales pct chg Feb: Expected +0.4 pct Prior -5.1 pct

1000 Leading index change mm Feb: Expected +0.2 pct Prior +0.3 pct

1000 Philly Fed business index Mar: Expected +3.8 Prior -6.3

1000 Philly Fed 6-mth index Mar: Prior 40.20

1000 Philly Fed capex index Mar: Prior 19.90

1000 Philly Fed employment Mar: Prior 4.80

1000 Philly Fed prices paid Mar: Prior 14.20

1000 Philly Fed new orders Mar: Prior -5.20

