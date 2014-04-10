CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate flat open, China data disappoints

April 10 (Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures pointed to a flat to slightly lower opening on Thursday as disappointing trade data from China and industrial data from Italy and France overshadowed indications that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates as quickly as expected.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.01 percent at 0715 ET.

Canadian new housing price index data is due at 0830 ET

Stocks climbed on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed’s March meeting eased concerns that the central bank would raise interest rates before the economy was ready.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.09 percent, S&P 500 futures were down 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.13 percent at 0715 ET.

TOP STORIES

Goldcorp Inc, the world’s second-biggest gold miner by market value, raised its offer to buy Osisko Mining Corp to about C$3.6 billion ($3.30 billion).

BlackBerry Ltd would consider exiting its handset business if it remains unprofitable, its CEO said, as the technology company looks to expand its corporate reach with investments, acquisitions and partnerships.

The Bank of Canada is unlikely to raise interest rates until the third quarter of 2015, possibly later than the U.S. Fed, and will stick to a staunchly neutral stance in its policy statement next week, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Cable TV, internet and phone services provider Cogeco Cable Inc raised its full-year profit outlook, citing expansion into data services and its U.S. cable business.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,323.1; +1.35 pct

U.S. crude : $103.24; -0.35 pct

Brent crude : $107.34; -0.61 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,622.00; +0.08 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Dollarama Inc : NBF, Canaccord Genuity raise target price

Crown Point Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with speculative buy rating

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Import Prices mm Mar: Expected +0.2 pct; prior +0.9 pct

0830 Export Prices mm Mar: Expected +0.2 pct; prior +0.6 pct

0830 Initial Jobless Claims for w/e: Expected 320,000 Prior 326,000

0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg for w/e: Prior 319,500

0830 Continued Jobless Claims for w/e: Expected 2.850 mln; prior 2.836 mln

1400 Federal Budget Mar: Expected -$78.0 bln; prior -$193.5 bln

