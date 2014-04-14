CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on Ukraine concerns

April 14 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks were set for a lower opening on Monday as growing fears of a military conflict in Ukraine and last week’s heavy sell-off on Wall Street prompt investors to shun riskier assets.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:>, Canada’s main stock index, were down 0.02 percent at 0715 ET.

The index dropped on Friday to its lowest in two weeks after a prolonged slump in the U.S. technology and biotechnology sectors weighed on the appetite for equities and pulled down shares in most major groups.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.18 percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.04 percent at 0715 ET.

LNG supplier Stabilis Energy said on Monday it would buy most of the U.S. assets of Encana Natural Gas Inc, a unit of Encana Corp.

Residents of the British Columbia town of Kitimat voted against the Northern Gateway pipeline project in a blow to Enbridge Inc’s efforts to expedite the flow of crude from Canada’s landlocked oil sands to high-paying markets in Asia.

BlackBerry Ltd said it plans to release security updates for messaging software for Android and iOS devices by Friday to address vulnerabilities in programs related to the “Heartbleed” security threat.

Gold futures : $1,325.5; +0.52 pct

US crude : $103.82; +0.08 pct

Brent crude : $107.57; +0.22 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,658.00; -0.18 pct

Brookfield Renewable Energy : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform

Teranga Gold : BMO raises to market perform rating

Vermilion Energy : Barclays raises target to C$79

0830 Retail Sales mm Mar: Expected +0.8 pct prior +0.3 pct

0830 Retail Sales Ex-Autos mm Mar: Expected +0.5 pct prior +0.3 pct

0830 Retail Ex Gas/Autos Mar: Prior +0.3 pct

0830 Retail Control Mar: Prior +0.3 pct

1000 Business Inventories mm Feb: Expected +0.5 pct prior +0.4 pct

