UPDATE 1-CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower as Ukraine conflict, China data weigh

April 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday as tension between Russia and Ukraine and signs of slowing growth in China weighed on investors.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.02 percent at 0845 ET.

The index rebounded from last week’s weakness and advanced on Monday as oil and gold prices rose on concerns about instability in Ukraine, while data showed a rebound U.S. retail sales in March.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.18 percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.17 percent at 0845 ET.

Canadian manufacturing sales rose more sharply than expected in February to reach their highest level since the pre-recession peak in July 2008, helped by higher auto industry sales and energy prices, Statistics Canada data showed.

Canada’s tax-collection agency said on Monday that the private information of about 900 people had been compromised as hackers exploited the “Heartbleed” bug, and security experts warned that more attacks will likely follow.

BlackBerry Ltd said it bought a minority stake in privately held healthcare IT firm NantHealth, a move that offers a glimpse into the type of niche markets the smartphone maker is targeting as it attempts to engineer a turnaround.

Gold futures : $1292.4; fell 2.62 percent

US crude : $103.1; fell 0.91 percent

Brent crude : $108.37; fell 0.64 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6533.75; fell 2 percent

Kirkland Lake : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer rating

Transforce : Canaccord Genuity starts with target price of C$29

Tahoe Resources : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform

0900 Net L-T Flows,Exswaps Feb: Prior +7.3 bln

0900 Foreign Buying, T-Bonds Feb: Prior -0.6 bln

0900 Overall Net Capital Flow Feb: Prior +83.0 bln

0900 Net L-T Flows,Incl Swaps Feb: Prior -2.5 bln

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index Apr: Expected +50 prior +47

1130 Cleveland Fed CPI Mar: Prior +0.2 pct

