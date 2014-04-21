CANADA STOCKS-Stock futures point to higher TSX open

April 17 (Reuters) - Stock futures indicated a higher open for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, picking up where the market left off before the long holiday weekend.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.07 percent at 0715 ET.

The index reached its highest in nearly six years on Thursday after positive U.S. economic data drove gains in the price of oil, which in turn lifted shares of oil producers. [ID: nL2N0N91V0]

No major Canadian economic events are scheduled for Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.13 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 futures were up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.28 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

The talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp over a combination that would create a gold mining behemoth have hit a snag, but two sources close to the situation say the companies remain keen on a deal and discussions are likely to resume.

A takeover battle for Canada’s Osisko Mining Corp, involving three of the world’s top gold producers, is more than just a testament to the quality of the company’s low-cost mine, it also spotlights a shortage of top-class gold assets in politically stable areas of the world.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,287.5; -0.61 pct

US crude : $104.1; -0.19 pct

Brent crude : $109.16; -0.34 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,648.85; +0.45 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Enbridge Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold from buy

Deethree Exploration Ltd : CIBC raises rating to sector outperformer from sector performer

Transcanada Corp : CIBC cuts rating to sector performer from sector outperformer

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

08:30 National Activity Index for Mar: Prior 0.14

10:00 Leading Index Change mm for Mar: Expected 0.7 pct Prior 0.5 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= $1.11 Canadian) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)