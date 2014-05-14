CANADA STOCKS-TSX looks set to open little changed

May 14 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open flat to slightly higher on Wednesday with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.04 percent at 0715 ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for release.

The index advanced on Tuesday as higher oil prices boosted energy producers and strong quarterly results fueled a jump in shares of Encana Corp.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.05 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.06 percent.

TOP STORIES

Sears Holdings Corp said it was looking to sell its 51 percent stake in Sears Canada Inc and could even put the whole Canadian department store operator up for sale.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,300.5; +0.46 pct

US crude : $101.98; +0.28 pct

Brent crude : $109.56; +0.29 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,902.75; +0.84 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Entrec Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold

Inter Pipeline Ltd : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer

Parex Resources : Canaccord Genuity, RBC raises target price

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 PPI final demand mm for April: Expected +0.2 pct prior 0.5 +pct

0830 Core PPI final demand mm for April: Expected +0.2 pct prior +0.6 pct

08:30 PPI final demand yy for April: Expected +1.7 pct prior +1.4 pct

0830 Core PPI final demand yy for April: Expected +1.4 pct prior +1.4 pct

