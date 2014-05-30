CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate lower open ahead of GDP data

May 30 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open slightly lower on Friday, tracking weakness in global markets as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of next week’s European Central Bank policy meeting.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.06 percent at 0715 ET.
Producer prices and growth data are due at 0830 ET. The country’s first-quarter GDP is expected to show a 1.8 percent annualized growth rate after the 2.9 percent growth registered in the fourth quarter of last year.
Shares closed lower on Thursday, hurt by a decline in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after it reported quarterly results, while Royal Bank of Canada and other major banks also fell.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.1 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.01 percent.
Canadian National Railway CEO Claude Mongeau said on Thursday he expects U.S. regulators to phase out use of DOT-111 tank cars in three to five years, following a deadly explosion in Quebec last year.
Gold futures : $1,252.9; -0.31 pct
US crude : $103.15; -0.42 pct
Brent crude : $109.71; -0.24 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,900.00; +0.23 pct
Bank of Nova Scotia : CIBC raises rating to sector outperformer from sector performer
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : KBW, NBF raise target price
Royal Bank of Canada : CIBC cuts rating to sector performer from sector outperformer
0830 Personal consumption real mm for April: Prior +0.7 pct
0830 Personal income mm for April: Expected +0.3 pct, prior +0.5 pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for April: Expected +0.2 pct, prior +0.9 pct
0830 Core PCE price index yy for April: Prior +1.2 pct
0830 PCE Price index mm for April: Prior +0.2 pct
0830 Core PCE price index mm for April: Expected +0.2 pct, prior +0.2 pct
0830 PCE price index yy for April: Prior +1.1 pct
0945 Chicago PMI for May: Expected +61.0, prior +63.0
0955 U Mich sentiment final for May: Expected +82.5, prior +81.8
0955 U Mich conditions final for May: Expected +95.8, prior +95.1
0955 U Mich expectations fin for May: Expected +74.0, prior +73.2
0955 U Mich 1Yr inflation fin for May: Prior +3.2 pct
0955 U Mich 5-Yr inflation F for May: Prior +2.8 pct
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.1
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +5.0 pct
